Olympics show golden age of metal music

Olympics show golden age of metal music

PARIS
Olympics show golden age of metal music

A thundering performance by thrash metal band Gojira at the Olympics opening ceremony shows how much the demonic-sounding genre has entered the pop culture mainstream.

The head-banging foursome gave a unforgettable performance on the balconies of the historic Conciergerie palace along the banks of the Seine on Friday night with a song evoking the guillotine executions of the French Revolution.

They were joined by opera singer Marina Viotti, for "Ah! Ca ira" ("Ah! It'll be fine"), based on the famous revolutionary song of the 1790s.

Viotti was still riding high from her appearance in front of more than a billion TV viewers when AFP spoke to her on July 29.

"It's dizzying," the 38-year-old French-Swiss mezzo-soprano said.

Viotti has dates coming up at Milan's La Scala and the Paris Opera, but she is no stranger to metal, having performed with groups Lost Legacy and Soulmaker.

She was overjoyed to bring the music to a wider audience.

"I've read comments on social networks saying 'I never listen to metal but, this one, it's great, it gave such energy to the show,'" she said.

She hopes it will help change the image of metal and finally rid the genre of its "Satanist" or "violent" cliches.

A surprise inclusion in the Olympics show, Gojira are a French band that have won over metalheads around the world with their pulverising guitars and earth-shattering drums.

"It's crazy, a very nice surprise and a world first for metal," said Corentin Charbonnier, a doctor in anthropology and a French researcher on metal music.

"Right now, we're living in a golden age for metal," he said.

Charbonnier helped curate France's largest-ever exhibition about the genre at — of all places — the Paris Philharmonic, which is running until Sept. 29.

Metal is usually traced back to English group Black Sabbath in the early 1970s, merging with glam in the form of Kiss around a decade later and finding its textbook form with U.S. band Metallica in the 1980s and 1990s.

It is now a fully established genre even in France, with a dedicated festival — Hellfest — that attracted around 240,000 fans to its latest edition last month.

Metallica headlined the festival for the second time in three years.

"What is interesting in the current revival of metal culture is that some want to be recognized and others want to stay in the shadows, in the counter-culture," Charbonnier said.

The Olympics show has perhaps made it harder to stay niche — Gojira saw their Spotify streaming numbers jump by 282 percent in France over the weekend, and 129 percent worldwide.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

    Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

  2. Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

    Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

  3. Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

    Foreign trade deficit widens 11 percent in June

  4. Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

    Foreign visitors, tourism revenues continue to rise

  5. Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

    Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack
Recommended
Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86

Veteran actor Genco Erkal dies at 86
Eras Tour items on display at Londons V&A

Eras Tour items on display at London's V&A
Anatolian Seljuk coins shed light on centuries-old history

Anatolian Seljuk coins shed light on centuries-old history
Nevşehir Cultural Road Festival starts in August

Nevşehir Cultural Road Festival starts in August
Ancient secrets unearthed in vast Turkish cave city

Ancient secrets unearthed in vast Turkish cave city
Prosecutor opposes Rust armorers request for release

Prosecutor opposes 'Rust' armorer's request for release
WORLD Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Middle East on edge after Haniyeh killed in Israeli attack

Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike in Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompted heightened global concern.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

Türkiye adds shooting silver to archery bronze at Paris Olympics

The Turkish team of Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan lost to Serbia in the 10m air pistol mixed team final on July 30 but won the country's first shooting medal in Olympic history.
﻿