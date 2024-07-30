Olympic men's triathlon postponed due to Seine pollution

PARIS

The Olympic men's triathlon was postponed just hours before it was due to get under way on Tuesday after last-ditch water quality tests in the River Seine revealed unhealthy pollution levels, organizers said.

In a blow to Olympic officials who have repeatedly vowed that the Seine would be safe for athletes to swim in, organizers said the men's event would be delayed by 24 hours and take place immediately after the women's race today.

A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed the excessive pollution on the heavy rain that deluged the French capital on July 26 and 27.

"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes," the statement said after a meeting held at 3:30 a.m. local time.

"The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held. Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control ... can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons."

Organizers had already canceled training sessions in the Seine scheduled for July 28 and 29 because of unsafe pollution levels caused by last week's rain.

French authorities have invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) over the last decade to clean up the Seine, including in major new water treatment and storage facilities in and around Paris.

But heavy downpours still overwhelm the city's underground drains and sewage system, leading to untreated effluent being released into the waterway.