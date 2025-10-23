Olive production forecast at 2.45 million tons for 2025-2026

BALIKESİR

Türkiye is expected to produce 2.45 million tons of olives in the 2025-2026 season, according to Mustafa Tan, the chairman of the National Olive and Olive Oil Council (UZZK).

Despite being classified as a “low-yield year” in the cyclical nature of olive cultivation, the figure represents a relatively strong outcome compared to previous downturns, reflecting the impact of expanding plantation areas.

Tan noted that the forecast represents a 35 percent decline from last year’s record harvest.

“This production is, of course, lower than last year, but it is still higher than in previous ‘off years.’ This demonstrates the progress achieved through new planting areas,” he said.

Breaking down the figures, Tan reported that table olives are expected to reach 740,000 tons, a level close to last year’s output, while olive oil production is projected at 310,000 tons. He also highlighted that this year’s olives are larger in size, which could benefit both domestic consumption and export markets.

The sector has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Fifteen years ago, Türkiye had around 90 million traditional olive trees. Today, with the addition of 110 million new trees, the total has reached 200 million. This expansion, Tan explained, has helped narrow the gap between “on” and “off” years in production cycles.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s role as a major producer, Tan underlined that the country has sufficient olive oil to meet both domestic demand and export commitments.