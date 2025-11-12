Older adults spend five hours a day watching TV, study finds

ANKARA

Turks watch television for an average of three hours and 43 minutes daily, a figure that jumps to five hours and 16 minutes among those aged 65 and over, according to a study conducted by Türkiye’s media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

The study analyzing 2024 data, carried out across 26 of the country's 81 provinces with 15,766 participants aged 15 and above, examined media habits across television, radio, internet and on-demand platforms. Women made up slightly over half of the respondents (50.3 percent).

Television remains the most common screen after smartphones — 94.8 percent of participants own a TV, while 99 percent have a mobile phone. Over 82 percent connect to the internet daily, and nearly 70 percent watch TV or use social media each day.

By comparison, 16.5 percent follow on-demand platforms daily, and just 10.4 percent listen to radio or digital music services.

When it comes to content, news programs dominate Turkish screens with 89.3 percent of viewers tuning in, followed by TV series and films (85.7 percent), game shows (64 percent) and documentaries (45.4 percent).

Women are especially drawn to series and movies —92.2 percent compared to 79 percent of men — while the 55-64 age group leads in drama viewership with 90.4 percent.

On average, women spend four hours and two minutes watching TV daily, while men average three hours and 25 minutes. Younger audiences, meanwhile, turn to social media. Those aged 15-24 spend about four hours and five minutes a day online.

Television remains the most trusted news source, cited by 91.9 percent of respondents, ahead of social media (77.8 percent) and news websites (73.7 percent), reinforcing TV’s role as Türkiye’s most influential medium in the digital age.