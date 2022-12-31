Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’

Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’

ISTANBUL
Old barracks to open as ‘Istanbul’s largest library’

Rami Barracks is under restoration for use as Istanbul’s largest library, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

The building which will serve as both an art center, a public garden and “a library with features that can appeal to everyone” will be opened on Jan. 13, the minister said, speaking at the opening ceremony of another public library named after author Doğan Hızlan.

“We are happy to open our libraries one after the other in Istanbul this year,” Ersoy said, citing the library opened in early December in memory of the late writer Rıfat Ilgaz.

The library will have a seating capacity of more than 4,000 and a book capacity of 2.5 million.

Providing information about other library works in the country, Ersoy said the number of libraries serving under the ministry reached 1,257.

The ministry restructured 167 public libraries, while the improvement of 60 public libraries continues, he added.

“The total indoor area which was 323,316 square meters in 2018 in all libraries in our country has been increased to 399,732 square meters this year, and the seating capacity has been increased from 97,402 to 114,906.”

Rami Barracks were an Ottoman and later Turkish army barracks located in the Eyüp district in the European part of Istanbul. They were built in the 1770s in the Ottoman Empire era.

The Directorate of Surveying and Monuments of the city decided in 2010 to renovate the partly demolished and inauthentically modified building. A tender for this purpose was issued on Aug. 4, 2014.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

    ‘Corsage’ gives a modern edge to Austria’s Empress Elisabeth

  2. Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

    Punk queen turned fashion dame dies

  3. All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

    All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

  4. First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

    First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

  5. Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

    Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Recommended
Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces

Interior Ministry sends ‘New Year’s circular’ to all 81 provinces
All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’

All schools to be environmentally friendly by 2023’
Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle

Handwritten Bible and three coins seized in vehicle
Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted

Students on trial for Boğaziçi protests acquitted
Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa

Some 40 ISIL members detained in Ankara, Bursa
Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul

Presidents of Türkiye, Montenegro meet in Istanbul
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

Within the scope of the first-phase studies of the Digital Turkish Lira Project, the first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network have been successfully executed, the Central Bank said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.