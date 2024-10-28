Oil, gas exploration in Somalia 'game changer': Energy minister

Oil, gas exploration in Somalia 'game changer': Energy minister

Energy  Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has described Türkiye’s onshore and offshore natural gas and oil exploration activities in Somalia as a “game changer,” saying that international companies may join those operations in the future.

Turkish research vessel Oruç Reis last week arrived in Somalia to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony at the Port of Mogadishu, Bayraktar announced that Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Somali Petroleum Authority signed an agreement on onshore hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia.

The seismic studies Türkiye will conduct in Somalia will be useful for American companies that hold licenses, Bayraktar told daily Milliyet.

“In the period ahead, it could be possible that international companies may join those operations. Somalians and we are open to this idea. We are playing the pioneering role here,” he said.

This is not an ordinary operation, Bayraktar said of Türkiye’s exploration activities in Somalia.

“The primary objective was offshore exploration. But we cannot overlook the onshore potential, even though onshore exploration entails certain risks,” the minister added.

Activities of American companies that had obtained licenses in Somalia failed to yield results because they lacked the capacity to carry out an “integrated operation," he noted.

Turkish Petroleum has vessels both for conducting seismic studies and exploration activities, according to the minister.

Small-sized American companies hesitated to take risks regarding offshore exploration, he noted.

One of those American companies visited Türkiye for talks, Bayraktar said.

“They are happy now because there is a vessel [Oruç Reis] in Somalia to conduct three-dimensional seismic studies. Holding a license is now making sense for them,” he added.

