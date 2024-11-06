Oil and gas production break records in October: Ministry

ANKARA

Türkiye’s daily and monthly natural gas and crude oil production broke new records in October, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Domestic crude oil production reached an all-time monthly high of 3.36 million barrels, while the country’s natural gas output hit 234.4 million cubic meters, the ministry said in a statement on Nov. 6.

In October, daily oil and natural gas production was 111,280 barrels and 7.9 million cubic meters, respectively, marking the highest-ever level for daily production.

Oil output from the Gabar region amounted to 1.6 million barrels, accounting for 46.6 percent of the country’s total oil production last month.

At 196.7 million cubic meters, natural gas production at the Sakarya Field accounted for 84 percent of all gas production.

Türkiye has focused on gas and oil production in 2024, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar expressed, commenting on the latest figures.

“We will increase our production in both oil and natural gas with new fields, new explorations and new drilling,” the minister said.

“As in the case of Oruç Reis, we will strive for new reserves and new discoveries in different continents. Our goal is making Türkiye fully independent in energy,” Bayraktar added.

Turkish research vessel Oruç Reis arrived in Somalia last month to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas.

At the welcoming ceremony at the Port of Mogadishu, Bayraktar announced that Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Somali Petroleum Authority signed a new agreement on onshore hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia.