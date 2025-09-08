OIC ministers condemn Israel’s plans to displace Gazans

ANKARA

Foreign ministers of Islamic countries have strongly condemned Israel’s plans and statements regarding the displacement of Palestinians, calling on the global community to stop the further breaching of international law.

"The Foreign Ministers of the Arab League-OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation] Committee on Gaza categorically reject all statements made by Israel regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their territory, occupied since 1967, under any pretext,” read a statement issued on Sept. 8 by the foreign ministers.

They also condemned Israel’s policy of uprooting the Palestinian people from their land through expanding the military operations in Gaza, the use of siege and starvation as methods of war, the continued targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and its efforts to prolong and widen the conflict that is already threatening regional and international peace and security, read the statement.

Israel has recently intensified its military operations in Gaza with an objective of ousting Palestinians from the enclave at the expense of creating a new humanitarian crisis. It has already killed more than 60,000 people in the past two years and left more than that injured. Its recent operation in the enclave has led to famine and other humanitarian problems in Gaza.

“The Foreign Ministers stress that Israel’s flagrant violations of international humanitarian law must be stopped and demand accountability of all those involved in crimes that may amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide,” the statement said.

The OIC top diplomats reaffirmed their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, for Israel to lift all restrictions on humanitarian access through all routes and crossings, and for the provision of international support to enable the legitimate Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza, and empower and assist the Palestinians in state-building.

“The Ministers underline that Israel’s illegal practices and violations are a direct threat to international law, and an affront to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the rule-based international order,” stressed the foreign ministers.

The statement also included a call to the international community, particularly the U.N. Security Council, “to shoulder its responsibilities by ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people, their right to remain on their land in Gaza and the West Bank including East Jerusalem, and ending the illegal Israeli occupation.”

“The Ministers emphasize that the realization of a Palestinian state on the basis of 4th of June, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains the only solution in accordance with the right to self-determination, human rights, and all relevant international resolutions and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the realization of the Independent State of Palestine,” read the statement.

Fidan speaks on the phone with new British top diplomat

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to congratulate her appointment as the new top diplomat.

The two ministers discussed bilateral issues on trade, defense and the counterterrorism fight as well as the timing of high-level visits. Fidan and Cooper also reviewed the recent developments in the Middle East and in the war in Ukraine.