Ogilvy adds Turkish company to its global network

ISTANBUL

Ogilvy, the world’s leading creative and effectiveness network, has expanded its footprint into Türkiye as 4129 Grey joins Ogilvy’s global creative network becoming Ogilvy 4129.

The 4129 Grey has consistently been recognized as one of the top three creative agencies in Türkiye, Ogilvy said in a statement.

The breadth and depth of the agency’s local capabilities will be bolstered by the strength and scale that Ogilvy’s global network brings, creating a unified structure with a shared vision for driving impact for clients and communities, it added.

Ogilvy 4129 will operate as a regional hub supporting many of the network's key clients.

“This includes the introduction of Ogilvy One in Türkiye to help clients create valuable customer relationships by design through a series of next-generation capabilities – powered by creativity, data, technology and AI.”

Alemşah Öztürk, previously CEO and Founder of 4129 Grey, will depart to focus on exciting opportunities in the start-up industry. With that, Leslie Krespin, the agency’s current COO, will take over as CEO.

“Türkiye will play a vital role across our network in the pursuit of ideas that can deliver disproportionate impact for brands,” commented Patou Nuytemans, chief executive of Ogilvy EMEA.

“We are thrilled to join the Ogilvy network which will bring significant benefits to our clients - enhancing our capabilities in creativity, innovation, PR & Influence, customer experience and relationship design to continue to deliver cutting-edge creative work that will drive business growth,” Krespin said.

Ogilvy was recently named the Network of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.