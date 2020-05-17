Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

  • May 17 2020 11:33:00

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

JERUSALEM-The Associated Press
Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on May 17, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

    Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

  3. Last steel block placed in Çanakkale 1915 Bridge

    Last steel block placed in Çanakkale 1915 Bridge

  4. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

US Democrats launch probe into ouster of State Dept watchdog

US Democrats launch probe into ouster of State Dept watchdog
Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo

Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo
Italy to reopen borders for EU tourists in early June

Italy to reopen borders for EU tourists in early June
Global call for ‘free COVID-19 vaccine for all’

Global call for ‘free COVID-19 vaccine for all’
Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen
WORLD Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

Shanghai to restart classes as New Orleans diners return

China's commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of classes for younger students amid falling virus cases, while New Orleans's famed restaurants were allowed to reopen with a limited number of diners.

ECONOMY Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey will accept patients from 31 countries as of May 20 as it loosens coronavirus restrictions, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.