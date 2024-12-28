Officers uncover second exotic animal smuggling attempt this week

Officers uncover second exotic animal smuggling attempt this week

ANTALYA
Officers uncover second exotic animal smuggling attempt this week

Security officers have discovered a juvenile monkey in a package at an Antalya bus terminal when the cargo passed through an X-ray scanner, marking the second exotic animal smuggling attempt reported in Türkiye this week.

The rhesus macaque, a species prohibited for private ownership in Türkiye, was sent from the capital Ankara to the Mediterranean province.

The man, identified by the initials M.K., was supposed to receive the package but got delayed, so the cargo was temporarily stored in the terminal’s storage room.

While being transferred from the outdoor arrivals platform to the station building, the package underwent X-ray screening, during which security personnel discovered a monkey hidden in a perforated wooden crate.

Claiming to be unaware of the package’s contents and insisting it was a gift sent to him, M.K. faced a criminal complaint with accusation of smuggling the prohibited species.

Meanwhile, the monkey has been transferred to a local wildlife park in Antalya, where it will undergo a 15-day rehabilitation process. Authorities have yet to disclose how the animal was brought into the country.

This case follows another exotic animal smuggling attempt earlier in the week.

A baby gorilla was discovered concealed in the cargo hold of a flight arriving at Istanbul Airport from Nigeria. Rescued by authorities, the gorilla was placed under protection and is slated to be returned to its native habitat in Nigeria in the near future.

Additionally, at the beginning of the month, three infant monkeys were intercepted in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa as they were being clandestinely transported into Türkiye in a pickup truck. The animals were subsequently placed under protective care.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Police uncover ISILs funding network in Türkiyes Aegean region

Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region

    Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region

  2. CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

    CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

  3. Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

    Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

  4. Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

    Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

  5. Syrian authorities ramp up pursuit of Assad’s loyalists

    Syrian authorities ramp up pursuit of Assad’s loyalists
Recommended
Police uncover ISILs funding network in Türkiyes Aegean region

Police uncover ISIL's funding network in Türkiye's Aegean region
CHP holds major rally in push for early elections

CHP holds major rally in push for early elections
DEM Party delegation meets jailed PKK leader

DEM Party delegation meets jailed PKK leader
Erdoğan vows to launch social housing campaign

Erdoğan vows to launch social housing campaign
Türkiye neutralized 3,038 terrorists in 2024

Türkiye 'neutralized' 3,038 terrorists in 2024
PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken

PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken
Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday
WORLD Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

Bomb was planted Haniyeh’s room: Israeli media

A private Israeli broadcaster, in an investigative report aired late on Dec. 28, revealed new information about the assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following the government's lifting of censorship on the case, claiming a bomb was planted in his room.

ECONOMY Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

Baykar’s acquisition of Piaggio milestone development, say experts

The acquisition of Italian giant Piaggio Aerospace by the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle producer Baykar marks a milestone for the Turkish aviation industry, according to experts.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿