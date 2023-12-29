ODTÜ students launch pet socialization app

ANKARA

In a digital age where even pets have their social networks, a group of students from Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) has launched PatiWe, an innovative application facilitating the socialization and matchmaking of pets. Founded by computer science and educational technology students, the app aims to connect not only furry friends but also their caregivers.

The brainchild of Ömer Çakır, a student who ventured to Serbia during the pandemic, PatiWe was conceived during his stay, where he made a living by walking dogs. Upon returning to Türkiye, Çakır shared his vision for a new application with friends, attracting an investor at an early stage to turn his dream into reality. PatiWe, though in its early stages, is boasting thousands of users already.

Explaining the application, Ömer Çakır said, "Through artificial intelligence integration, users can instantly access a wealth of information about their pets through Pati-AI. To ensure the safety of our furry family members, we've placed strict limitations on dog walkers and caregivers during registration. With GPS tracking, you can monitor your dog's whereabouts and activities while you're travelling or working in the office. Notifications about bathroom breaks keep you informed about your dog's routine. Additionally, users can receive 24/7 online support from the platform's in-house veterinarians. The AI chat integration also allows users to learn about pet-related topics. Users can earn PatiCoins through the app's step counter to redeem rewards like pet food."

Stating that the app will soon provide a unique space for pet owners to connect and build communities, Çakır continued, "In the near future, the application will evolve into a communication platform for pets. Features enabling pet matchmaking and socialization will be included."

With innovative tech and paw-some care, PatiWe is redefining our connections to pets.