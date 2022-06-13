Objects swallowed by children on display at Antalya hospital

Nearly 200 objects swallowed by children and extracted from their respiratory and digestive tracts have been put on display at a hospital corridor in the southern province of Antalya to raise awareness among parents to keep an eye on their children.

The objects hung on the wall at the entrance of the pediatric surgery clinic of the Akdeniz University Hospital surprise all who see them.

Among the objects on display, the most striking ones are coins, safety pins, quilting needles, sharpeners, nails, screws, batteries, pieces of nuts, play dough, pins and magnets.

“We received positive feedback from families,” Güngör Karagüzel, head of the hospital’s pediatric surgery, told Demirören News Agency.

“The exhibition is to prevent such accidents that could result in death by raising awareness in families,” the professor noted. “Especially cheap toys made in China have safety problems.”

The professor also pointed out the “nut danger” for children.

“Hazelnuts in the Black Sea region and peanuts in the Mediterranean region are the most common nuts that get stuck in the respiratory tract,” he warned.