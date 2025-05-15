NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

WELLINGTON
NZ set to suspend Maori lawmakers over protest haka

This frame grab taken from a New Zealand Parliament TV feed dated November 14, 2024 and released via AFPTV on November 15 shows Maori lawmakers performing the Haka, a traditional ceremonial dance, disrupting parliament in a protest against a bill that aims to reinterpret a centuries-old document seen as New Zealand's founding treaty with its Indigenous people.

Indigenous Maori lawmakers have decried a push to temporarily banish them from New Zealand's parliament, after disrupting the reading of a contentious race relations bill with a protest haka.

Maori Party MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 22, derailed parliament in November when she ripped a copy of the proposed laws in half while performing a spirited traditional chant.

She was joined by party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who strode on to the chamber floor chanting the Ka Mate haka famously performed by the country's All Blacks rugby team.

A parliamentary committee yesterday recommended suspending Waititi and Ngarewa-Packer for three weeks, and Maipi-Clarke for seven days.

The Maori Party said it was one of the harshest punishments ever doled out in New Zealand's parliament.

"When tangata whenua resist, colonial powers reach for the maximum penalty," the party said in a statement, using a phrase for Maori people.

"This is a warning shot to all of us to fall in line."

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters described the trio as "out-of-control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas."

Parliament will vote on the suspension next week, although it is widely expected to pass.

protests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

    Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

  2. Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

    Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

  3. US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

    US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

  4. Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

    Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

  5. German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target

    German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target
Recommended
Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'
Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations

Rubio arrives in Istanbul to attend Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations
Gaza strikes kill 120 as Hamas says aid entry minimum requirement for talks

Gaza strikes kill 120 as Hamas says aid entry 'minimum requirement' for talks
Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul

Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Istanbul
Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
Russia uncertain whether Ukraines delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks
YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist

YPG suspect nabbed in Sweden as intel denies link with journalist
WORLD Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up", during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

ECONOMY Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released on May 16.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿