NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

  • July 08 2020 09:59:00

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NEW YORK-The Associated Press
NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced on July 7.

The penalty was announced in a release by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell.

"Despite knowing Mr. Epstein's terrible criminal history, the Bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,'' Lacewell said.

According to the release, the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the financier.

Epstein killed himself last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His ex-girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested last week and brought to New York City to face charges she recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. In civil lawsuits, she has denied involvement. Her Manhattan federal court arraignment is likely next week.

In a statement, the German bank said the settlement with New York state "reflects our unreserved and transparent cooperation with our regulator."

The bank said it had invested almost $1 billion to improve its training and controls and had boosted its staff overseeing the work to more than 1,500 employees "to continue enhancing our anti-financial crime capabilities."

In a statement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said the bank failed to prevent millions of dollars in suspicious transactions.

Lacewell said the bank failed to properly monitor Epstein's account activity despite publicly available information about Epstein's crimes.

The financier with U.S. residences in Manhattan, Florida and New Mexico, along with homes in Paris and the Virgin Islands, had pleaded guilty to criminal sex abuse charges in Florida over a decade ago and was a registered sex offender before his July 2019 arrest on federal sex crime charges.

Lacewell said the bank processed hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that, "at the very least, should have prompted additional scrutiny in light of Mr. Epstein's history."

She said some payments that should have drawn scrutiny included money paid to people publicly alleged to have been Mr. Epstein's co-conspirators in sexually abusing young women; settlement payments totaling over $7 million and over $6 million in legal fees for Epstein and co-conspirators.

Other payments went to Russian models and transactions for women's school tuition, hotel and rent expenses, she said, along with suspicious cash withdrawals totaling over $800,000 in a four-year stretch.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

    Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

  2. 1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

    1 million people could be at COVID-19 risk on Eid al-Adha if precautions not taken, expert warns

  3. Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

    Restoration works at Istanbul’s landmark suspended due to birds

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,260 as daily cases increase by 1,053

  5. Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases

    Turkey’s birth rate drops as world population increases
Recommended
Turkish Cargos world market share rises to 5%

Turkish Cargo's world market share rises to 5%
Turkish Treasury sees $3.9 bln cash deficit in June

Turkish Treasury sees $3.9 bln cash deficit in June

Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank lowers reserve requirement ratios
Turkeys airports serve nearly 36.5 mln passengers in H1

Turkey's airports serve nearly 36.5 mln passengers in H1
Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill
Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1.2 bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $1.2 bln through auctions

WORLD Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

Turkish organization gives Maryland 100,000 masks

The Turkish Exporters' Assembly has donated 100,000 medical face masks to the U.S. state of Maryland to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.  
ECONOMY NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced on July 7.
SPORTS Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title

Win brings Başakşehir closer to first league title

Medipol Başakşehir beat Yukatel Denizlispor 2-0 on July 7 in a Week 31 match, bringing them closer to the 2020 Turkish Süper Lig title. 