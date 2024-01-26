NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from 'Maestro'

NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from 'Maestro'

NEW YORK
NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from Maestro

The New York Philharmonic will play excerpts of music from the Academy Award-nominated “Maestro,” on the life of former music director Leonard Bernstein, on Feb. 14. Bradley Cooper, the movie's star and director, will participate in a post-performance conversation at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who coached Cooper for the movie and led music for the soundtrack, will conduct the performance in his New York Philharmonic debut and join the conversation, the orchestra said on Jan. 24.

The program will include excerpts from "West Side Story,” “Candide," “On the Town,” “Trouble in Tahiti,” “A Quiet Place," “Chichester Psalms” and Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety” and Symphony No. 3 “Kaddish.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

    Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted
Fans outraged by Barbie snubs

Fans outraged by Barbie snubs
US scientist brew up a storm by offering Britain advice on making tea

US scientist brew up a storm by offering Britain advice on making tea
Bangkokian cuisine on the rise with prominent chefs

Bangkokian cuisine on the rise with prominent chefs
British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures

British museums to return looted royal Ghana treasures
Adolescent giraffe Benito arrives at his new home

Adolescent giraffe Benito arrives at his new home
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿