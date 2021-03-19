Nusret Mine Ship sheds light on history

ISTANBUL

The Nusret Mine Ship, which changed the fate of the war with the mines laid in the strait during the Dardanelles Campaign, takes its visitors on a historical journey in the Tarsus district of the southern province of Mersin, where it has been exhibited since 2003 after its restoration.



After serving the navy for many years, the ship, identified with the phrase “Çanakkale cannot be passed,” started to carry dry cargo in 1962 under the name “Captain Nusret.”



Later, the ship, which remained in the deep waters of the Mediterranean, was taken ashore in 1999 with the initiative of a group of volunteers and restored by the Tarsus Municipality.



Being renovated to its original in a four-year work, Nusret was placed in the Çanakkale Victory Culture Park in Tarsus in 2003 for display.



Now the ship takes its visitors on a journey into the depths of history with its museum, beeswax sculptures and 3-D excursion area.



Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Tarsus Mayor Haluk Bozdoğan defined Nusret Mine Ship, saying “a historical ship that showed Çanakkale cannot be passed.”



Stating that they are proud of hosting Nusret, Bozdoğan said that the ship undertook important duties in Turkish history.



Stating that the Nusret Mine Ship contributed to the tourism of the district, Bozdoğan said, “Tarsus is a historical place. It is home to incredible historical artifacts. One of the places that attracts most people in terms of tourism is the Nusret Mine Ship. It is visited by tourists who come to the city on tours. Our students visit it in the spring months. People who come here get excited. It is very important for them to remember that period. Not only the fate of Turkey, Nusret has affected the whole world. This is why it is very important.”



Bozdoğan noted Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, those who died while fighting and the Nusret Mine Ship come to mind when the “Çanakkale Victory” is mentioned, and emphasized the importance of the people of Tarsus in protecting Nusret.



“Nusret is on her eternal rest in Tarsus. A ship waiting to be a razor blade was bought and turned into a museum. I want our citizens to see it,” he added.



Nusret’s adventure featured in novel



In his novel titled “Nusret,” writer Hayati Tek mentioned the importance of the Battle of Çanakkale.



Stating that the ship is one of the important “heroes” in Turkish history, Tek said: “Çanakkale is a war of many heroes and Nusret is one of them. I think it is important in showing how to serve this nation after a hero is born from the ashes. In my book, I wanted to remember our heroes and keep their memories alive. The readers of the book do not only read the story of Nusret and Çanakkale but they see the changes Turkey has undergone through the eyes of Nusret.”



Nusret Mine Ship



Built in 1911 in Kiel, Germany, the Nusret Mine Ship joined the Ottoman navy in 1913.



The mines that Nusret laid on the Çanakkale Strait on March 7, 1915, marked one of the few milestones in world history.



Under the command of Captain Hakkı Bey, the ship laid 26 mines in the waters of the Bosphorus on the night of March 7 and 8, a short time before enemy ships entered. The Allied Forces lost three large ships, named Irresistible, Ocean and Bouvet, with the mines laid by Nusret.



The phrase “Çanakkale cannot be passed” embodies the very sentiment, courage and heroism that led to the victory of Turkish forces in the Dardanelles Campaign.