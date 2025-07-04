Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

ANKARA
The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

 

The mobile penetration rate was 110 percent as of the end of last year.

The number of 4.5G users reached 87.66 million in 2024, BTK data showed.

 

Last month, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that Türkiye is preparing to hold the long-anticipated 5G tender in August, with the 5G service expected to become operational in 2026.

 

BTK report also showed that there has been a steady annual increase of approximately 2.5 million mobile broadband subscribers between 2020 and 2024.

 

The number of mobile broadband subscribers, which stood at 65.6 million in 2020, rose to 75.9 million by the end of 2024.

 

On the other hand, the total length of fiber infrastructure in Türkiye, which was 425,000 kilometers in 2020, grew by 42.3 percent to 605,000 kilometers by 2024, with the number of fiber broadband subscribers doubled during the same period to reach 8.1 million.

 

Investments made by electronic communications companies in the sector increased by 80 percent compared to 2023, reaching 94.1 billion Turkish liras in 2024.

 

The net sales revenues of operators in the electronic communications sector rose by 81.44 percent last year to 407.5 billion liras.

ECONOMY

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

