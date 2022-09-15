Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

ANKARA

A new record number of 1.6 million applicants just on the second day since the launch of the new housing project has kept the country’s banks busy on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 14, the first day of the launch, the number of applicants reached around 850,000, which was a record number for the new housing project.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the project, which aims to help low-income citizens to own houses and tackle problems regarding property prices and rents, on Sept. 13.

The president explained that their target is to build 500,000 social housing and 50,000 workplaces, as well as provide 250,000 residential land plots, in 81 provinces in five years, covering 2023-2028.

Thus, the government will have increased the number of social housings that have been constructed since the beginning of 2003 to 2 million, and the number of citizens living in them, together with other projects, to over 10 million, Erdoğan stated.

In the project, 50,000 residences are reserved for retirees and young people, and 5 percent, 12,500 residences, for the disabled, martyrs and veterans.