Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

ANKARA
Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

A new record number of 1.6 million applicants just on the second day since the launch of the new housing project has kept the country’s banks busy on Sept. 15.

On Sept. 14, the first day of the launch, the number of applicants reached around 850,000, which was a record number for the new housing project.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the project, which aims to help low-income citizens to own houses and tackle problems regarding property prices and rents, on Sept. 13.

The president explained that their target is to build 500,000 social housing and 50,000 workplaces, as well as provide 250,000 residential land plots, in 81 provinces in five years, covering 2023-2028.

Thus, the government will have increased the number of social housings that have been constructed since the beginning of 2003 to 2 million, and the number of citizens living in them, together with other projects, to over 10 million, Erdoğan stated.

In the project, 50,000 residences are reserved for retirees and young people, and 5 percent, 12,500 residences, for the disabled, martyrs and veterans.

Erdogan, applications,

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel

Defense chief unveils video of Türkiye’s first armed unmanned surface vessel
Çavuşoğlu to represent Türkiye in Queen’s funeral

Çavuşoğlu to represent Türkiye in Queen’s funeral
Armenia’s violation of Karabakh agreement unacceptable: Erdoğan

Armenia’s violation of Karabakh agreement unacceptable: Erdoğan
Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister
Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours

Woman stands still on sidewalk in Istanbul for 5 hours
Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.