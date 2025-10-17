Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 320,000

Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 320,000

ISTANBUL
Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 320,000

Türkiye recorded 319,155 registered electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of September, according to data released by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 17.

The number of EVs registered in Türkiye has shown a remarkable rise over the past decade, transforming from a negligible presence on the roads to a steadily growing segment of the market.

According to official registration data, there were virtually no electric cars in the country until 2011, when just 24 vehicles were recorded. The figure remained symbolic in the early years, with only 175 in 2012, 353 in 2013, and 412 in 2014. Growth was slow but consistent, reaching 952 by 2018 and surpassing 1,000 in 2019.

Momentum began to build in the 2020s. By 2020, Türkiye had nearly 2,800 registered EVs, climbing to 6,267 in 2021 and more than 14,500 in 2022. The pace accelerated further in 2023, when the number of electric cars quadrupled to 80,043.

The upward trend has continued. In 2024, registrations more than doubled again to 183,776, and by 2025 the total reached 319,155.

While EVs still represent only a small share of Türkiye’s overall car fleet — about 1.9 percent of all registered vehicles in 2025 — the rapid growth highlights both shifting consumer preferences and the impact of global and domestic policies encouraging cleaner transport.

As of September 2025, Türkiye had a total of just over 17 million registered cars, comprising 5.23 million gasoline vehicles, 5.62 million diesel vehicles, 5.2 million LPG vehicles and 602,150 hybrids. While diesel and gasoline vehicles remain predominant, hybrids and electric vehicles have seen significant growth compared to previous years.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. China and US agree to fresh trade talks

    China and US agree to fresh trade talks

  2. Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

    Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

  3. Trump tells Zelensky to 'make a deal' as Tomahawk plea misfires

    Trump tells Zelensky to 'make a deal' as Tomahawk plea misfires

  4. Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report

    Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report

  5. Çanakkale official calls for protection of war relics sold in markets

    Çanakkale official calls for protection of war relics sold in markets
Recommended
Inflation expectations for 2025 rise, shows Central Bank survey

Inflation expectations for 2025 rise, shows Central Bank survey
Türkiye to host global defense, aerospace expo SAHA 2026 in Istanbul

Türkiye to host global defense, aerospace expo SAHA 2026 in Istanbul
Rare earths at the heart of future tech, geopolitical rivalry

Rare earths at the heart of future tech, geopolitical rivalry
Europe well positioned for future shocks: ECBs Lagarde

Europe 'well positioned' for future shocks: ECB's Lagarde
Airbnb and Booking.com under fire over Israeli settlements

Airbnb and Booking.com under fire over Israeli settlements
China urges equal dialogue with US as Apples Cook visits

China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
WORLD Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

Pakistan officials will hold talks in Qatar Saturday with their Afghan counterparts, a day after Islamabad launched air strikes on its neighbour killing at least 10 people and breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border.

ECONOMY Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 320,000

Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 320,000

Türkiye recorded 319,155 registered electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of September, according to data released by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 17.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿