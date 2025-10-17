Number of EVs on Turkish roads nears 320,000

ISTANBUL

Türkiye recorded 319,155 registered electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of September, according to data released by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 17.

The number of EVs registered in Türkiye has shown a remarkable rise over the past decade, transforming from a negligible presence on the roads to a steadily growing segment of the market.

According to official registration data, there were virtually no electric cars in the country until 2011, when just 24 vehicles were recorded. The figure remained symbolic in the early years, with only 175 in 2012, 353 in 2013, and 412 in 2014. Growth was slow but consistent, reaching 952 by 2018 and surpassing 1,000 in 2019.

Momentum began to build in the 2020s. By 2020, Türkiye had nearly 2,800 registered EVs, climbing to 6,267 in 2021 and more than 14,500 in 2022. The pace accelerated further in 2023, when the number of electric cars quadrupled to 80,043.

The upward trend has continued. In 2024, registrations more than doubled again to 183,776, and by 2025 the total reached 319,155.

While EVs still represent only a small share of Türkiye’s overall car fleet — about 1.9 percent of all registered vehicles in 2025 — the rapid growth highlights both shifting consumer preferences and the impact of global and domestic policies encouraging cleaner transport.

As of September 2025, Türkiye had a total of just over 17 million registered cars, comprising 5.23 million gasoline vehicles, 5.62 million diesel vehicles, 5.2 million LPG vehicles and 602,150 hybrids. While diesel and gasoline vehicles remain predominant, hybrids and electric vehicles have seen significant growth compared to previous years.