Number of endangered fallow deer increases from seven to 500

ANTALYA

The number of fallow deer, whose natural population continued only in the resort town of Antalya and remained at only seven about half a century ago, reached 500 after a protection project was launched.

A project has been going on for more than half a century to increase the population of fallow deer among endangered species.

In 1966, Eşenadası Alageyik Breeding Station was established for only seven remaining fallow deer in Düzlerçamı forest area that covers 29 hectares. With the increase in the number of fallow deer, the station was expanded over the years, and today it has reached a total of 521 hectares.

After 54 years of meticulous works, the number of fallow deer has reached 500.

Some fallow deer are equipped with satellite transmitters, and this way, the animals’ lifestyles are monitored and scientific data are obtained.

Oats and vetch are also grown to feed the fallow deer in the breeding station.

The fine for shooting a fallow deer in their natural habitat in the area, some of which are completely extinct, is 90,000 liras ($12,500).

Last year, an official from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry had said that one of the reasons that led to the decrease in the number of fallow deer in the forest unit in Antalya is because the municipality staff were collecting and then leaving street dogs in mass numbers all alone in the area.

“The stray dogs that have been thrown to the area have become wild and started to eat the fallow deer’s babies,” the official had said.