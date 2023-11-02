Number of endangered bald ibis increases

ISTANBUL

The number of critically endangered bald ibis, seen only in the Nile Valley and in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, has increased from 41 to 333 thanks to protection efforts carried out since 2001.

The number bald ibis living solely in the Birecik district in the country had dropped at alarming levels due to intensive pesticide use against agricultural pests and malaria, as well as adverse effects from chemicals.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry initiated a conservation project for this species, which is categorized as critically endangered on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

As a result of these efforts, the number of bald ibis in the region, counted as 41 in 2001, reached 333 in 2023.

As part of the effort, the birds were also observed during migration periods. They were placed in cages during the migration period in July-August. These birds spent about six months in cages and were periodically released back into their natural habitat to encourage migration.

Conservation control activities, awareness campaigns and the work at the station led to the bald ibis in Birecik reaching the desired number for migration. The migration routes of the released birds were tracked using GPS attached to their wings, revealing that they migrated south along the Euphrates River to Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The discovery of bald ibis’ figures in the rock columns unearthed during excavations at Göbeklitepe, considered the zero point of human history, confirmed that these birds inhabited the region 10,000 years ago.