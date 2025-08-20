Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

ISTANBUL

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The surge reflects a shift in consumer preference, driven by an expanding charging infrastructure and the rollout of Türkiye’s domestically produced EV brand Togg.

Türkiye had 16.8 million cars in total in July, with EVs making up 1.7 percent of the fleet. Registered EVs numbered just 565 in 2015 before surpassing 250,000 last month.

Hybrid cars have also seen rapid growth.

Registered hybrids, which stood at only 23 units in 2011, rose to 222,328 at the end of 2023, 391,269 in 2024, and 556,995 by July 2025.

They accounted for 3.3 percent of the total fleet, up from 2.4 percent at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK) “Monthly Statistics for the Charging Services Market” report for July, the total installed capacity of charging stations rose by 3.9 percent from the previous month to 2,374 megawatts.

During the same period, the total number of sockets increased by about 4 percent month on month to 32,682, up from 31,433 in June.

In July, the number of AC charging sockets grew by 4.1 percent to 18,888, while the number of DC charging sockets rose by 3.8 percent to 13,794.

In the previous month, the AC charging socket count was 18,143 and the DC charging socket count was 13,290.