Number of arrests over collapsed buildings increases to 269

ANKARA

Within the scope of the investigations carried out by the “earthquake crimes investigation offices” established by the Justice Ministry, the number of people arrested over shoddy and illegal construction methods has increased to 269.

Some 1,038 suspects consisting of constructors, civil engineers and structure inspectors were identified as part of the investigation into the collapsed buildings in the Feb. 6 earthquakes that caused massive destruction in the country’s south.

While 269 of the suspects were arrested, judicial control decisions were made for 320 suspects.

Arrest warrants were also issued for 228 people.

Detention decision has been made for 106 suspects and the legal process of two detainees is ongoing.

It was determined that 14 of the suspects were abroad, while 43 people lost their lives in the quakes.

Some 86 suspects were released after giving their statements.

In the investigation regarding theft incidents in the quake region, 338 suspects were identified in 393 cases, of which 208 were arrested.