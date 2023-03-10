Number of arrests over collapsed buildings increases to 269

Number of arrests over collapsed buildings increases to 269

ANKARA
Number of arrests over collapsed buildings increases to 269

Within the scope of the investigations carried out by the “earthquake crimes investigation offices” established by the Justice Ministry, the number of people arrested over shoddy and illegal construction methods has increased to 269.

Some 1,038 suspects consisting of constructors, civil engineers and structure inspectors were identified as part of the investigation into the collapsed buildings in the Feb. 6 earthquakes that caused massive destruction in the country’s south.

While 269 of the suspects were arrested, judicial control decisions were made for 320 suspects.

Arrest warrants were also issued for 228 people.

Detention decision has been made for 106 suspects and the legal process of two detainees is ongoing.

It was determined that 14 of the suspects were abroad, while 43 people lost their lives in the quakes.

Some 86 suspects were released after giving their statements.

In the investigation regarding theft incidents in the quake region, 338 suspects were identified in 393 cases, of which 208 were arrested.

contractor,

TÜRKIYE EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

    EU’s donors’ conference for Türkiye, Syria postponed to March 20

  2. CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

    CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

  3. China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

    China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

  4. Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany

    Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany

  5. Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

    Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
Recommended
CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid

CHP leader to visit HDP to ask for support for presidential bid
Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough

Türkiye says steps by Finland, Sweden not enough
Population in areas with weak ground in Istanbul increasing: Expert

Population in areas with weak ground in Istanbul increasing: Expert
Aselsan builds tent city for 600 quake survivors

Aselsan builds tent city for 600 quake survivors
Hatay hospital manager defiant over lives lost in ICU

Hatay hospital manager defiant over lives lost in ICU
Quake survivors to move to container cities: Kurum

Quake survivors to move to container cities: Kurum
Experts, students volunteer to save historical artifacts from rubble

Experts, students volunteer to save historical artifacts from rubble
WORLD Chinas Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

China's Xi awarded 3rd term as president, extending rule

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others.
ECONOMY US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

Pointing to key Biden administration policies to mitigate climate change, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promised on March 8 that the United States would lead global energy transition.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.