Norway to host talks on Mideast two-state solution

OSLO

Dozens of countries will send delegates to Norway on Jan. 15 as part of a global alliance aiming to find a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Norway's Foreign Ministry said on Jan. 13.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, the head of the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini and U.N. envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland are among those due to attend.

It will be the third meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, whose creation was announced in September last year on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"While we must continue to work for an end to the war [in Gaza], we must also work for a lasting solution to the conflict that guarantees self-determination, security and justice for both the Palestinians and the Israelis," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"There is broad support for a two-state solution, but the international community must do more to make it a reality."

Representatives of more than 80 countries and organizations are expected to take part in the meeting, though no official Israeli delegation has been announced.

Israel was angered when several countries, including Norway, decided to recognize the Palestinian state.

The war in Gaza has revived discussions of a two-state solution.

Analysts say, however, the possibility remains more remote than ever, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , firmly backed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, vehemently opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state.