Norway to host talks on Mideast two-state solution

Norway to host talks on Mideast two-state solution

OSLO
Norway to host talks on Mideast two-state solution

Dozens of countries will send delegates to Norway on Jan. 15 as part of a global alliance aiming to find a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Norway's Foreign Ministry said on Jan. 13.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, the head of the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini and U.N. envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland are among those due to attend.

It will be the third meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, whose creation was announced in September last year on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"While we must continue to work for an end to the war [in Gaza], we must also work for a lasting solution to the conflict that guarantees self-determination, security and justice for both the Palestinians and the Israelis," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"There is broad support for a two-state solution, but the international community must do more to make it a reality."

Representatives of more than 80 countries and organizations are expected to take part in the meeting, though no official Israeli delegation has been announced.

Israel was angered when several countries, including Norway, decided to recognize the Palestinian state.

The war in Gaza has revived discussions of a two-state solution.

Analysts say, however, the possibility remains more remote than ever, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , firmly backed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, vehemently opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Mideast, two state solution,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  2. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  3. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

  4. MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

    MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member

  5. Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

    Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Recommended
Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties
Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls
World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Russia targets Ukraines energy sites in massive barrage

Russia targets Ukraine's energy sites in 'massive' barrage
Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study

Cocaine use nearly doubles in France: Study
Iranian president warns Trump against risking war

Iranian president warns Trump against risking 'war'
US senators grill Trumps pick for defense chief

US senators grill Trump's pick for defense chief
WORLD Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met on Jan. 14 with his U.K. counterpart, Keir Starmer, securing a £12.3 billion ($15 billion) trade and investment package during a visit hailed as a "new era" in ties.
ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿