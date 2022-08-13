Norway mulls euthanizing walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord

  • August 13 2022 07:00:00

Norway mulls euthanizing walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord

OSLO
Norway mulls euthanizing walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord

Norwegian authorities are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said on Aug. 11.

Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus, a young female weighing 600 kilos that has been nicknamed Freya, the mammal continues to attract big crowds, the Fisheries Directorate said in a statement.

Its text was accompanied by a photograph of a group of onlookers crowding near the animal.

“The public’s reckless behavior and failure to follow authorities’ recommendations could put lives in danger,” a spokeswoman for the fisheries agency, Nadia Jdaini, said.

“We are now exploring other measures, and euthanasia may be a real alternative,” she added.

Freya, whose name is a reference to the Norse goddess of beauty and love, has made headlines since July 17 when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

Walruses normally lives in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

Between long naps, a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day, Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing on boats struggling to support her bulk.

Despite the recommendations, some curious onlookers have continued to approach her, sometimes with children in tow, to take photographs.

“Her health has clearly declined. The walrus is not getting enough rest and the experts we have consulted now suspect that the animal is stressed,” Jdaini said.

A protected species, walruses normally eat mollusks, small fish, shrimps and crabs.

While they don’t normally attack people, they can if they feel threatened, according to authorities.

Norway,

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

  2. Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

    Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

  3. New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

    New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

  4. Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

    Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

  5. Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit

    Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit
Recommended
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ after car crash
Iraqi actress to sue Economist over photo use in obesity article

Iraqi actress to sue Economist over photo use in obesity article
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize divorce
Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city

Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city
Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid

Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid
Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’

Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon on Aug. 12, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.