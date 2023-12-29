Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate

Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate

Norway fund divests Gulf state assets over human rights, climate

Norway's largest pension fund said Thursday it was divesting holdings in 11 Gulf state companies citing "unacceptably high human rights violations risks" and opposition to the fund's climate expectations.

KLP -- which manages over 700 billion kroner ($70 billion) -- said the companies were active within the telecommunications and real estate sectors, except for energy giant Saudi Aramco.

"The overall rationale for these exclusions is that Gulf states remain characterised by authoritarian systems of government that restrict freedom of expression and political rights, including of critics and human rights activists," Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investment at KLP, said in a statement.

"Saudi Aramco is excluded primarily due to its lack of an energy transition plan," Aziz said.

Saudi Aramco is 90 percent owned by Saudi Arabia, and was excluded from the pension funds investment portfolio over its ties to Saudi Arabia and opposition to KLP's expectations for climate change and energy transition plans for oil and gas companies.

The total value of the divested companies amounted to $15 million, according to KLP, adding that the decision followed a due diligence assessment.

In 2022, KLP divested Russian companies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and in 2021, the fund divested holdings in companies linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including telecom equipment giant Motorola.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

    Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

  2. Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

    Israel troops ignored pleas for 'help' before hostage killings

  3. Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

    Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

  4. Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

    Argentina's main union calls strike over Milei reforms

  5. US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary

    US state of Maine blocks Trump from its Republican presidential primary
Recommended
Spain extends anti-inflation measures into 2024

Spain extends anti-inflation measures into 2024
CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return

CMA-CGM joins Maersk in Red Sea return
Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges
Chiles state-owned mining giant forms lithium extraction alliance

Chile's state-owned mining giant forms lithium extraction alliance
Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey

Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey
Confidence in economy improves in December

Confidence in economy improves in December
WORLD Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israel strikes south Syria and Damascus: ministry, state media

Israeli air strikes hit southern Syria, the Syrian defence ministry said, with state media reporting attacks near the capital Damascus.
ECONOMY Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Wind and solar grow despite economic challenges

Led by new solar power, the world added renewable energy at breakneck speed in 2023, a trend that if amplified will help Earth turn away from fossil fuels and prevent severe warming and its effects.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.