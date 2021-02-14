Northern Cyprus extends curfew to Feb 22

  • February 14 2021 10:35:00

LEFKOŞA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has extended its full-scale curfew to stem the spread of COVID-19 until Feb. 22.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Ersan Saner following a Cabinet meeting on Feb. 13.

Pharmacies, groceries, supermarkets, bakeries and stores selling basic supplies will be exempted from the curfew.

Restrictions on cross-district travels will continue and banks will work with a minimum number of employees.

Face-to-face education will be suspended until Feb. 28 and online classes will continue.

People who have traveled to the U.K., the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa in the past two weeks will be allowed to enter the country only if they quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

