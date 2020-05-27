Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise

  • May 27 2020 15:35:00

Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise

ISTANBUL
Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise

The Bosphorus Strait that divides the continents of Europe and Asia in Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul turned turquoise over the weekend, with experts saying it was due mostly to the powerful northeast wind.

The sudden transformation of the usually blue waters of the Bosphorus to a milky turquoise since the weekend has mesmerized its residents who have been sheltering at home and unable to enjoy this beautiful scenery due to COVID-19 curfews.

Speaking on the possible reasons for the color change, Hüseyin Toros from Istanbul Technical University said that the northeast wind is the prominent reason behind the transformation.

“Unicellular organisms that have been dragged into the Bosphorus Strait by the northeast wind create the turquoise color on the water’s surface,” Toros said.

“Air motions in the atmosphere, movements inside water, different microorganisms and alteration in the angle of the sunlight during the day can also cause a change in the water’s color,” he noted.

Toros added that the water will return to its normal color in a couple of days.

Last month, another powerful northeast wind has turned the Bosphorus Strait turquoise as it carried sediments from the Black Sea to the Marmara Sea.

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' to be inaugurated

    Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' to be inaugurated

  3. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  4. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  5. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise
Recommended
Virus measures announced for several industries

Virus measures announced for several industries
10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea

Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea
Mosques in Turkey to resume prayers after several weeks of virus break

Mosques in Turkey to resume prayers after several weeks of virus break
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines, which halted its passenger flights as a result of the coronavirus crisis, may delay the delivery of some Boeing and Airbus planes, its chairman said on May 27.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.