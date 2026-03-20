North Korean leader, daughter try out new tank

North Korean leader, daughter try out new tank

PYONGYANG
North Korean leader, daughter try out new tank

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and daughter Ju Ae tried out the country's new battle tank in large-scale military drills, state media reported on March 20, in the latest sign that she was being groomed as his heir.

Photos released by state media showed a chuffed-looking Kim sitting on top of the moving tank in his trademark leather jacket as the teenage Ju Ae's head popped out of a hatch during the exercises on March 19.

The drills at the Pyongyang Training Base No. 60 involved armored units firing anti-tank missiles while rear sub-units targeted simulated enemy drones and helicopters, clearing the way for infantry and tanks, the Korean Central News Agency said.

According to KCNA, the tank possesses advanced mobility, firepower, and defensive systems, including protection against missiles and drones.

"Watching with great pleasure the tanks violently make a charge, shaking the earth, he [Kim] expressed satisfaction that the majestic scene of tanks imposingly advancing forward represents the inherent bravery and pluck of our army," the agency reported.

The drill comes amid heightened regional tensions, following recent North Korean missile tests and just-concluded springtime military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

The Kim family has ruled North Korea with an iron grip for decades, and a cult of personality surrounding their "Paektu bloodline" dominates daily life in the isolated country.

In February, South Korea's national intelligence service said that Ju Ae, thought to be in her early teens, has been clearly "designated as a successor" to her father.

This perception has been stoked by a string of recent high-profile outings including watching a test of nuclear-capable rocket launchers last weekend and firing a pistol last week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US allows limited sales of Iranian oil already at sea

US allows limited sales of Iranian oil already at sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. US allows limited sales of Iranian oil already at sea

    US allows limited sales of Iranian oil already at sea

  2. Iran fired missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report

    Iran fired missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report

  3. Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts

    Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts

  4. Türkiye condemns Israeli strike in southern Syria

    Türkiye condemns Israeli strike in southern Syria

  5. Turkish FM holds talks with UAE president as regional tensions mount

    Turkish FM holds talks with UAE president as regional tensions mount
Recommended
Iran fired missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report

Iran fired missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report
UK allows US to use bases to strike Iranian sites targeting Hormuz

UK allows US to use bases to strike Iranian sites targeting Hormuz
Trump rules out Iran truce as more Marines head to Middle East

Trump rules out Iran truce as more Marines head to Middle East
Crude down as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war

Crude down as Netanyahu looks to reassure on war
Greek Cyprus labels UK bases as legacy of colonialism

Greek Cyprus labels UK bases as legacy of colonialism
Syrian president says working to keep country out of regional war

Syrian president says working to keep country out of regional war
Displacement, air raid sirens weigh on Mideast Eid celebrations

Displacement, air raid sirens weigh on Mideast Eid celebrations
WORLD Iran fired missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report

Iran fired missiles at joint US-UK base in Indian Ocean: report

Iran recently fired two ballistic missiles toward the joint U.S.-U.K. military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY US allows limited sales of Iranian oil already at sea

US allows limited sales of Iranian oil already at sea

The U.S. Treasury on Friday temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded onto vessels, in Washington's latest step to stem a supply crisis over the Middle East war.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿