Nobel Prize in medicine honors two Americans

Nobel Prize in medicine honors two Americans

STOCKHOLM
Nobel Prize in medicine honors two Americans

The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded on Oct. 7 to Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a fundamental principle governing how gene activity is regulated.

The Nobel Assembly said that their discovery is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function.”

Ambrose performed the research that led to his prize at Harvard University. He is currently a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Rackham’s research was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School, where he’s a professor of genetics, said Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine went to Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 that were critical in slowing the pandemic.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million) from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The announcement launched this year’s Nobel prizes award season.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on today, chemistry tomorrow and literature on Oct. 9. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 10 and the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Oct. 14.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament holds closed session on Israels war

Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

    Parliament holds closed session on Israel's war

  2. DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

    DNA confirms Garipoğlu's identity amid death suspicion

  3. Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

    Erdoğan slams Western response to pro-Palestinian rallies

  4. CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

    CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

  5. Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli

    Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
Recommended
Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report
Hungary next to seek EU asylum rules opt-out

Hungary next to seek EU asylum rules opt-out
Interpol bids to identify 46 dead cold case women

Interpol bids to identify 46 dead 'cold case' women
September second-warmest on record

September second-warmest on record
Duo wins Physics Nobel for key breakthroughs in AI

Duo wins Physics Nobel for key breakthroughs in AI
Israel expands offensive in south Lebanon

Israel expands offensive in south Lebanon
WORLD Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany approves major arms exports to Türkiye: Report

Germany has authorized large-scale arms exports to Türkiye for the first time in years, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 6.
ECONOMY Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

Treasury’s cash budget deficit widens in September

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a deficit of 201 billion Turkish Liras ($5.9 billion) in September, widening from a deficit of 195 billion liras in the previous month, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry shows.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿