No visitors let in care homes on Mother's Day

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Labor, Social Services and Family Ministry on May 8 announced visitors will not be allowed to retirement and nursing homes across the country on Mother's Day Sunday, and also during traditional Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

As the novel coronavirus continues to affect thousands of people, especially the elderly, across the world, the ministry's measure is believed to help curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The ministry advised against sending gifts or flowers to these institutions as any kind of exposure may risk the lives of the residents at the institutions.

The virus officially known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 187 countries and territories. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.



