Payments to investors in 17 funds set to begin

ANKARA

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz spoke at the parliament on Oct. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

Payments to 43,643 investors in 17 funds under liquidation will begin on Oct. 8, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said, ruling out the use of Treasury resources to cover private losses.

Addressing parliament on Oct. 7, Yılmaz said the payments would cover funds managed by A1 Capital, Bulls and Pardus under ordinary liquidation procedures.

Separately, he said interim repayments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras in principal could be made in October for funds subject to extraordinary liquidation, provided parliament passes the necessary legislation.

Small investors and money market funds would receive priority. Interim payments would be deducted from investors’ final entitlements, he said.

Yılmaz said investors’ claims would primarily be met through each fund’s own assets, with proceeds distributed in proportion to their holdings. Additional resources would come from recovering excessive or unfair gains and selling seized or confiscated assets.

“Treasury resources will not be used for private losses incurred during this process,” he said.

Investment funds, including higher-risk hedge funds, do not carry the state guarantees that apply to bank deposits, he added.

Yılmaz reiterated that Türkiye’s financial markets faced no systemic risk. The 131 funds in liquidation represent 4.6 percent of the total number of funds and 7.7 percent of their combined portfolio value, he said.

“The problem emerged in a limited area,” he said, while stressing that its limited scope did not diminish its importance for affected investors.

He said liquidating troubled funds would strengthen capital markets by removing potential risks. Authorities would protect investors’ rights, maintain orderly market functioning and introduce measures to prevent similar problems.

Yılmaz also said 10 inspectors from the State Supervisory Council were examining the responsibilities of institutions and regulators. Anyone responsible for unlawful gains would be held accountable, he said.