Payments to investors in 17 funds set to begin

Payments to investors in 17 funds set to begin

ANKARA
Payments to investors in 17 funds set to begin

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz spoke at the parliament on Oct. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

 

Payments to 43,643 investors in 17 funds under liquidation will begin on Oct. 8, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said, ruling out the use of Treasury resources to cover private losses.

Addressing parliament on Oct. 7, Yılmaz said the payments would cover funds managed by A1 Capital, Bulls and Pardus under ordinary liquidation procedures.

Separately, he said interim repayments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras in principal could be made in October for funds subject to extraordinary liquidation, provided parliament passes the necessary legislation.

Small investors and money market funds would receive priority. Interim payments would be deducted from investors’ final entitlements, he said.

Yılmaz said investors’ claims would primarily be met through each fund’s own assets, with proceeds distributed in proportion to their holdings. Additional resources would come from recovering excessive or unfair gains and selling seized or confiscated assets.

“Treasury resources will not be used for private losses incurred during this process,” he said.

Investment funds, including higher-risk hedge funds, do not carry the state guarantees that apply to bank deposits, he added.

Yılmaz reiterated that Türkiye’s financial markets faced no systemic risk. The 131 funds in liquidation represent 4.6 percent of the total number of funds and 7.7 percent of their combined portfolio value, he said.

“The problem emerged in a limited area,” he said, while stressing that its limited scope did not diminish its importance for affected investors.

He said liquidating troubled funds would strengthen capital markets by removing potential risks. Authorities would protect investors’ rights, maintain orderly market functioning and introduce measures to prevent similar problems.

Yılmaz also said 10 inspectors from the State Supervisory Council were examining the responsibilities of institutions and regulators. Anyone responsible for unlawful gains would be held accountable, he said.

public funds,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

    Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

  2. Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

    Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

  3. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  4. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  5. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
Recommended
Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process
Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Government bonds deliver highest real return in September
Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens

Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens
Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe

Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe
Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds

Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds
Housing crisis set to dominate Spains snap election

Housing crisis set to dominate Spain's snap election
$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle

$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Lawmakers from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have drafted new legislation aimed at safeguarding investor rights and ensuring transparency during the liquidation of investment funds hit by the ongoing financial crisis, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿