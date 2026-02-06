No risk of serious escalation with Türkiye, Greek PM says

ATHENS

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks with the media as he arrives for the EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the only dispute between Greece and Türkiye is the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf, stressing that no other issues are on the bilateral agenda.

Speaking in an interview with Foreign Policy published on Feb. 5, Mitsotakis said recent efforts have focused on lowering tensions and building a functional relationship with Ankara, even though the core disagreement has remained unresolved for decades.

Mitsotakis will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Feb. 11 upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Greek premier said that he plans to travel to Ankara with “clear positions” on the dispute, aiming to build on progress achieved so far.

Mitsotakis downplayed the risk of escalation with Türkiye, saying he does not see a “significant risk” and that the situation is far more manageable than it was five years ago.

“We are both experienced leaders,” he said, adding that the region already faces enough challenges.

He nevertheless underlined that strengthening Greece’s deterrence remains a priority, noting that the armed forces are stronger than they were six years ago.

The Greek leader also addressed a recent deadly shipwreck off the island of Chios that left 15 people dead.

He said the Coast Guard rescued 25 people and stressed the need for cooperation with Turkish authorities to prevent further loss of life.

“These boats should never have departed from the coasts of Türkiye,” he said, calling for a full investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest a collision between a Coast Guard vessel and a smaller boat, though the exact cause remains unclear.

His remarks came as Turkish Defense Ministry sources said Greece’s attempts to increase its territorial waters to 12 miles in the Aegean Sea are unacceptable and violate international laws.

The sources explained Türkiye’s position and rights regarding the Aegean Sea at a weekly briefing on Feb. 5 following remarks by some Greek officials who claimed that Athens is planning to increase its territorial waters to 12 miles in line with U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.