No problem with energy supply security: Bayraktar

No problem with energy supply security: Bayraktar

ANKARA
No problem with energy supply security: Bayraktar

Türkiye faces no problems regarding energy supply security, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Complex on April 6, Bayraktar emphasized that Türkiye has diversified its energy routes to prepare for potential supply disruptions.

“There is no issue with energy supply security. The situation is under our control, though it remains uncertain,” the minister told reporters.

Responding to a question regarding possible attacks on the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, Bayraktar said he had discussed the matter with Hungary’s Foreign Minister.

“The security of the pipeline, both in the Black Sea and on our side, is important,” he said.

Bayraktar stated that by diversifying Türkiye’s energy routes, the country has been made ready to withstand possible supply disruptions, adding that resource and supply diversity has been increased to counter potential risks.

The minister also announced plans to travel to Somalia on April 10, saying that he will hold important meetings there.

Türkiye’s drilling vessel Çağrı Bey is expected to begin its first offshore drilling operation in Somali waters.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans defense-industrial base completely destroyed: Pentagon chief

Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief

    Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief

  2. Özel steps up push for by-elections after talks with smaller parties

    Özel steps up push for by-elections after talks with smaller parties

  3. Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

    Pakistan to host US-Iran ceasefire talks on April 10

  4. Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China

    Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to avoid escalation: China

  5. Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners

    Israeli far-right minister targets Turkish actor over post on Palestinian prisoners
Recommended
First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor
German factory orders rise in February but energy shock looms

German factory orders rise in February but energy shock looms
14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter

14 companies go public on Borsa Istanbul in first quarter
Drought leads to $1.8 bln increase in gas imports: Report

Drought leads to $1.8 bln increase in gas imports: Report
European gas prices open down 20 pct on Mideast ceasefire

European gas prices open down 20 pct on Mideast ceasefire
Tourism sector urged to prioritize domestic market in 2026

Tourism sector urged to prioritize domestic market in 2026
Government provides support for SMEs in gaming industry

Government provides support for SMEs in gaming industry
WORLD Irans defense-industrial base completely destroyed: Pentagon chief

Iran's defense-industrial base 'completely' destroyed: Pentagon chief

The U.S. war against Iran has "completely" destroyed the country's ability to build missiles and other sophisticated weaponry, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

First ships through Strait of Hormuz since ceasefire: monitor

Two ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran agreed to reopen the waterway as part of a ceasefire deal, maritime monitor Marine Traffic said Wednesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿