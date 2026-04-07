No problem with energy supply security: Bayraktar

ANKARA

Türkiye faces no problems regarding energy supply security, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Complex on April 6, Bayraktar emphasized that Türkiye has diversified its energy routes to prepare for potential supply disruptions.

“There is no issue with energy supply security. The situation is under our control, though it remains uncertain,” the minister told reporters.

Responding to a question regarding possible attacks on the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, Bayraktar said he had discussed the matter with Hungary’s Foreign Minister.

“The security of the pipeline, both in the Black Sea and on our side, is important,” he said.

Bayraktar stated that by diversifying Türkiye’s energy routes, the country has been made ready to withstand possible supply disruptions, adding that resource and supply diversity has been increased to counter potential risks.

The minister also announced plans to travel to Somalia on April 10, saying that he will hold important meetings there.

Türkiye’s drilling vessel Çağrı Bey is expected to begin its first offshore drilling operation in Somali waters.