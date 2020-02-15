No one has regretted investing in Turkey: Erdoğan

  • February 15 2020 12:10:00

No one has regretted investing in Turkey: Erdoğan

ISLAMABAD
No one has regretted investing in Turkey: Erdoğan

AA Photo

Turkey's president on Feb. 14 attended a joint session of Turkey-Pakistan Business Forum in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

During the forum, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said no one -- who trusted to invest and trust Turkey -- has regretted it so far.

The current trade volume of $804 million between Pakistan and Turkey is not sufficient, Erdoğan noted, adding that the bilateral trade volume must first rise to 1$ billion and then raise its target to $5 billion.

Erdoğan also said Turkey's direct investment in Pakistan is about $500 million, and that the companies work in a way worthy of the Turkey-Pakistan friendship, serving Pakistan.

Kashmir as important to Turkey as it is to Pakistan, Erdoğan says
Kashmir as important to Turkey as it is to Pakistan, Erdoğan says

"Our cooperation in the field of the defense industry is deepening in Pakistan, and in the field of contracting, Turkish companies have undertaken 68 projects worth more than $3.5 billion in Pakistan so far," he said.

He added that there were important infrastructure and energy projects among these and that Turkey had contractors who can be in solidarity with Pakistan in hydroelectric power plants because they have the infrastructure.

Referring to the energy projects, Erdoğan said that it will be very useful to implement projects on electric power transmission that will connect Pakistan with the Central Asian geography and on natural gas pipelines connecting Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Turkey, Pakistan agree on strategic economic framework

Turkey and Pakistan agreed on a strategic economic framework and an action plan, Turkey's trade minister said on Feb. 14

Speaking at the same forum as the president, Pekcan said high-level council with the attendance of two countries' leaders addressed trade and economic cooperation.

Bilateral trade volume is aimed to exceed $1 billion in short-term, up from its current level of $850 million, she added.

"I believe that bilateral investments will continue accelerating, thanks to the [Turkish] president's visit to Pakistan," Pekcan noted.

She stressed the importance of Turkish contractors to participate in Pakistan's infrastructure and superstructure investments.

"We will utilize the sources of Turk Eximbank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to finance those projects," Pekcan highlighted.

The forum was organized by Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Ruhsar Pekcan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hotel attendant murdered by colleagues ‘because he worked too much’

    Hotel attendant murdered by colleagues ‘because he worked too much’

  2. First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

    First supermoon of 2020 brightens up Edirne skies

  3. Is a deal with Russia on Idlib still possible?

    Is a deal with Russia on Idlib still possible?

  4. US ‘committed to resolving issues with ally Turkey’

    US ‘committed to resolving issues with ally Turkey’

  5. Emptied building collapses in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district

    Emptied building collapses in Istanbul’s Bahçelievler district
Recommended
Zambia, Turkey aim to strengthen economic ties

Zambia, Turkey aim to strengthen economic ties
Turkish residential property sales surge in January

Turkish residential property sales surge in January
Turkish wagons highly sought after in European market, minister says

Turkish wagons highly sought after in European market, minister says
Global defense expenses up 4 pct in 2019: Report

Global defense expenses up 4 pct in 2019: Report
Atlas Global files for bankruptcy

Atlas Global files for bankruptcy
Services exports hit historic high in 2019

Services exports hit historic high in 2019
WORLD Yemen rebels say dozens killed in Saudi-led airstrikes

Yemen rebels say dozens killed in Saudi-led airstrikes

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Feb. 15 that dozens were killed in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in northern Yemen.
ECONOMY Zambia, Turkey aim to strengthen economic ties

Zambia, Turkey aim to strengthen economic ties

Zambia and Turkey have held the first ministerial session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) aimed at growing the economic bilateral relations, according to a statement by the Zambian Embassy in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Atlı into final of European title

Turkish wrestler Atlı into final of European title

Turkish freestyle wrestler Süleyman Atlı advanced on Feb. 14 to the men's finals in the European Championships in Rome.