No new mucilage formation in Marmara Sea, expert says

ISTANBUL

The presence of marine mucilage in the depths of the Marmara Sea has not been in an alarming situation but continues to be a threat, according to the latest exploration studies carried out on the surface and bottom of the sea by an expert.

Mustafa Sarı, the dean of Onyedi Eylül University’s Maritime Faculty and who often dives into the Marmara Sea to examine the environmental damage, said the mucilage problem was not yet over but unusual algae reproduction needs to be taken into account.

“I did not find any mucilage in my most recent dives. However, there is excessive algae growth from eight meters to 22-23 meters. This growth of algae is not a good omen,” Sarı said, adding that he hopes this formation will not turn into mucilage.

He, however, stated that a small amount of mucilage, which is piled at the bottom of the sea and clustered in areas with little flow and has started to break down, still maintains its effect.

“Fortunately, there is no new mucilage formation in the Marmara Sea at the moment,” he noted.