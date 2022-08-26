No mercy on those trying to divide Türkiye: Erdoğan

MUŞ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to show no mercy against those who are trying to divide Türkiye and foil all sorts of plots on the 951st anniversary of the Malazgirt Victory.

“We will show no mercy on anyone who is trying to divide our country and overthrow our state,” Erdoğan said during the ceremonies in the eastern province of Muş’s Malazgirt district on Aug. 26.

The Malazgirt Victory in 1071 by the Seljuk Empire under the leadership of Sultan Alparslan against the powerful Byzantine Empire is believed to open the gates of Anatolia to the Turks migrating from Central Asia. Erdoğan and his closest ally, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, attended the two-day ceremonies in the region. Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP are partners in the People’s Alliance.

“We will never forget Malazgirt, and we will never let it be forgotten. We will always keep it alive in our hearts and minds,” the president said, describing the victory not only for Turks but for the entire Islamic world. “Malazgirt was the first and mother of all the other victories we have won in this geography.”

The people of Türkiye should stay united and defend its togetherness, Erdoğan said. “We have no tolerance against any attack, play and plot. We will not forgive anybody that targets our freedom that we symbolize with our flag.”

Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye will celebrate its centennial next year and that’s why they had announced the “2023 targets” a decade ago, saying, “We have given a promise to our people over our 2023 targets. Are you ready to work for the 2023 elections as the People Alliance?”

He recalled that Türkiye will celebrate the 600th anniversary of the conquer of Istanbul in 2053 and the 1,000th anniversary of the Malazgirt Victory in 2071, stressing that’s why they are preparing the 2053 and 2071 visions for Türkiye.

“Our recent history marked the 19th century as the age of collapse and the 20th century as the age of resurrection. The 21st will see the rise of our civilization,” he noted.