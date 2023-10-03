No mass vaccination planned for new variant: Koca

ANKARA
Türkiye will not conduct a new mass vaccination campaign against EG.5 a new COVID-19 subvariant unofficially nicknamed Eris, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has stated, citing that the former mass applications in the country are sufficient.

After the announcement that updated vaccines compatible with Eris will be administered in some European countries, some healthcare professionals in Türkiye argued that the new vaccine should be introduced in Türkiye as well.

Recently, claims that the chief physician of a state hospital died due to the Eris variant fueled debates about the necessity of implementing the new vaccine.

"This propaganda, in the name of the Eris variant, seeks to initiate measures and vaccination campaigns that are currently neither realistic nor necessary, completely devoid of scientific basis, similar to those at the beginning of the pandemic. Like any product manufacturer, vaccine producers may want their product to reach more buyers. However, science does not work that way. Who would want to use an unnecessary medication, and which physician would recommend it?” Koca said on a social media post on Oct. 2.

During the deadly phases of COVID-19 pandemic, the country had already taken all necessary precautions, including vaccination campaigns and lockdowns, Koca said, adding that such measures are no longer necessary in the fight against the virus.

"There will never be another mass vaccination campaign or measures like lockdowns. COVID-19 will be managed just like the flu is managed now," he stated.

