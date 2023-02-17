No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich.
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

A train hauling hazardous materials derailed Thursday near Detroit, but none spilled, officials said.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars that had been carrying various hazardous chemicals.

Video recorded of the Thursday derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, showed that more than a half-dozen cars derailed, some of them left sideways across the tracks.

The derailment just before 9 a.m. west of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport left the tracks damaged and wheels disconnected from some rail cars.

Police said there were no reported injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment.

Authorities urged drivers and residents to avoid the area while they investigated. Several roads were temporarily closed by the derailment.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy sent responders to the scene who found one of the overturned rail cars contained agricultural products while the other cars were empty, the Detroit Free Press reported. No hazardous material was released into soil or waterways, and one rail car contained liquid chlorine but was away from the overturned section, the Free Press reported.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, said her office has been in touch with the federal officials, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. She said in a statement that a train car “carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars" and the EPA was sending a team.

The train derailed as communities in Arizona and Ohio grapple with the fallout from a truck crash Tuesday and the Ohio train derailment, both involving hazardous materials.

US,

WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

    Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

  2. Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

    Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

  3. No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

    No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

  4. UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

    UN appeals for $1 billion to help Türkiye quake survivors

  5. Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale

    Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible up for sale
Recommended
Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks
Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down

Biden says will contact Xi in wake of balloon shoot-down
Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion
UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
WORLD Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protests hit multiple Iran cities for first time in weeks

Protesters in Iran marched through the streets of multiple cities overnight in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that's gripped the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show Friday.

ECONOMY Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

Lagarde confirms ECB will raise rates again in March

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde has reiterated that the institution plans to raise its interest rates by a half percentage point even as the eurozone’s economic outlook improves.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.