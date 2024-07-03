No free ferries to Princes' Islands on public holidays

No free ferries to Princes' Islands on public holidays

ISTANBUL
No free ferries to Princes Islands on public holidays

Ferry services to Istanbul's Princes' Islands will charge regular fares on public holidays to control visitor numbers, diverging from the usual free transportation policy applied to all 39 districts of the metropolis.

The decision was revealed during an assembly meeting of the Princes' Islands’ municipality chaired by Mayor Ali Ercan Akpolat.

During the meeting, various proposals were discussed, including those related to the private security permit, protocols, fee schedules, fee transfers and budget applications.

Akpolat also addressed the decision, confirming that negotiations to exempt the islands from free transportation were successful. "When we met with [Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu], he confirmed that the recent holiday marked the end of free transportation to the islands. I'm sharing this news because it's now official."

“The free holiday trips applied in 39 districts in Istanbul will be made with the exemption of the Princes’ Islands," Akpolat added.

Overcrowding is often an issue during the holidays, as mainland Istanbulites flood to piers to travel to the islands.

Addressing the recent minibus protests on the islands, Akpolat acknowledged incidents as unpleasant and emphasized the importance of solving problems with common sense.

"It is everyone’s natural right to be able to freely express their thoughts and take action, which we fully support. However, insults and excessive verbal attacks are not acceptable," Akpolat stated, stressing that he condemns detentions related to the incident.

One of the major issues highlighted was the surge in the use of individual electric vehicles on the islands.

“There are about 10,000 battery-powered vehicles,” Akpolat stated.

Noting that overcrowded streets have led to difficulties in garbage collection and maintenance, Akpolat said: “The streets of our islands have turned into piles of iron. The cleaning vehicles of our municipality cannot sweep because of the vehicles parked on the road.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. German industrial orders decline again in May

    German industrial orders decline again in May

  2. Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

    Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

  3. Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

    Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

  4. Turkish contractors eyeing deals in Saudi market

    Turkish contractors eyeing deals in Saudi market

  5. Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert

    Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert
Recommended
Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert

Türkiye records highest June temperature in Europe: Expert
Police seize cannabis plants at heritage site in Diyarbakır

Police seize cannabis plants at heritage site in Diyarbakır
Race colt sold for 2 mln liras at first auction of year

Race colt sold for 2 mln liras at first auction of year
Historical church ruins surface at Harran archaeological site

Historical church ruins surface at Harran archaeological site
Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin

Fenerbahçe legend honored with commemorative coin
37 PKK targets destroyed in northern Iraq

37 PKK targets destroyed in northern Iraq
Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
WORLD Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Britons voted Thursday in a general election widely expected to emphatically return the opposition Labour party to power and end nearly a decade-and-a-half of Conservative rule.

ECONOMY German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May

German factory orders fell for a fifth consecutive month in May, official data showed on Thursday, the latest sign that the recovery in Europe's biggest economy was struggling to gain momentum.

SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿