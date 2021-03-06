No explosion in Turkish military helicopter debris: Initial findings

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The initial findings following Thursday’s deadly military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey showed no sign of an explosion in the debris, an official statement said on March 5.

According to the National Defense Ministry, the initial investigation found no mark of explosion or burning in the wreckage area where the Cougar helicopter crashed in the Tatvan district of Bitlis province after it took off from the nearby Bingol.

The ministry statement also said it was confirmed before departure from Bingol that no bad weather conditions were in the Tatvan area to disrupt the helicopter’s operation.

The crash is thought to have happened due to bad weather conditions caused by a sudden change in weather conditions in the area, according to the initial findings.

The final result will be obtained following the detailed technical examination, the statement said.

A total of 11 Turkish soldiers, including a corps commander, were killed and two others were injured in the crash.

Contact with the helicopter, which took off from Bingol at 1.55 p.m. local time (1055GMT), was lost at 2.25 p.m. (1125GMT).