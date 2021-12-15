Nine detained over links to ISIL

KIRŞEHİR

Security forces have apprehended nine Iraqi nationals in the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir over their suspected links to the terror organization ISIL.

Anti-terror units launched simultaneous operations in different homes yesterday and captured the suspects.

Over the years, ISIL has carried out several attacks in the country, including suicide bombings, which claimed the lives of more than 310 people and left many others injured.

Turkish security forces have been conducting operations against ISIL across the country.

Last week, the police in Ankara captured more than 20 people with suspected links to the terrorist organization and another 11 foreign nationals were detained in Istanbul.

Separately, the Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 14 that security forces “neutralized” three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria. “The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring area and opened harassment fire,” the ministry said in a statement.

Security sources also said yesterday that two PKK terrorists were neutralized during an operation the National Intelligence Agency (MİT) conducted on Dec. 7 in the Qandil region in northern Iraq.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S, and the EU.

It uses its hideouts in northern Iraq to launch attacks in Turkey. The YPK is the PKK’s offshoot in Syria.