Medieval-themed fair draws crowds to Ürgüp

NEVŞEHİR

A “Middle Ages” themed fair held in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir's Ürgüp district has drawn scores of visitors who fully embraced the medieval spirit by donning elaborate period costumes, transforming the event into a vibrant celebration of history and culture.

The event, marking its second edition, took place in Bey Sokak and featured a variety of clothing, accessories, and items from daily life in the Middle Ages. Alongside the exhibitions, attendees enjoyed live music performances.

Visitors, both local and international, strolled through the fair dressed in medieval outfits, where they could explore handmade products, participate in make-up sessions and capture the moment with professional photos.

“I have been fascinated by the medieval era since childhood,” said Muammer Erinal, the fair’s organizer. Noting the growing interest in the event, he said, “We’re attracting enthusiasts from across the world.”

The event, which featured stalls set up around stone structures, was a hit among tourists.

“Guests from Hungary performed medieval music, while participants from Germany wore their costumes, adding an authentic feel to the event,” Erinal noted.

Csaba Beke, a visitor from Hungary, shared his excitement. “I’ve attended similar events in Poland, Czechia and Slovenia,” Beke said. “I’m impressed by the warm atmosphere and the beauty of Türkiye’s landscape.”

Deniz Apaydın, who traveled from the capital Ankara for the event, showcased a costume she had crafted herself. Apaydın noted how the fair fosters creative expression and said, “I missed last year’s event but was determined to participate this year.”