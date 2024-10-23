Scientific study launched in country's easternmost forests

IĞDIR

Scholars have launched scientific research in the forests at the foothills of Little Ağrı, or Küçük Ağrı Dağı, located on the eastern flank of Mount Ağrı — the highest peak in Türkiye and Europe — to investigate the region's diverse fauna.

Situated on the Türkiye-Iran border, Little Ağrı has been deemed safe following ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the region, drawing interest from both visitors and scientists alike.

As a result of this surge in interest, Iğdır University Biodiversity Research and Application Center (BİYOMER) initiated a project supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) at the site.

Within the scope of this project, a team of five academics is investigating the variety of tree species and fauna in the forested lands at various locations along a portion of the northern slope of Little Ağrı.

Approximately 161 hectares in size, this pristine area has also been dubbed "birch forests" since this specific species makes up the bulk of the tree species in the region. Birch trees are well known for their significant contributions to carbon dioxide absorption, water resource protection and soil erosion prevention.

Belkıs Muca Yiğit from the university’s Forestry Department noted that they completed their initial observations in the region.

Within the project's parameters, they attempt to identify plant species that need to be investigated in the future, she noted.

Yiğit stated that researchers from various universities also visit the area to carry out projects. “We acquaint them with the region and provide guidance on the plant species they are studying here. In this way, we attempt to contribute to the process of shedding light on [the eastern province of] Iğdır's biodiversity.”

In addition to birch trees, this uncommon woodland region features aspen, oak, juniper, rosehip, rowan and other similar species, she noted.

As forest regions are rare around the province, this area poses great significance as one of the key sites that must be safeguarded, Yiğit further pointed out.

“Examining the area and its surroundings is highly crucial, along with expanding the supply of tree species that are suitable for the city,” she said. “In that regard, we work meticulously to guarantee the continuous presence of these forests in this area.”