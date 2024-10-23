McDonald's linked to dozens of food poisonings, one death

McDonald's linked to dozens of food poisonings, one death

NEW YORK
McDonalds linked to dozens of food poisonings, one death

One person has died and dozens have fallen sick following a severe E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

The outbreak, which began in late September, has spread across 10 western states with most of the 49 cases concentrated in Colorado and Nebraska, the health agency said.

Shares in the fast food chain dropped more than 8percent in after hours trading following the announcement.

Ten people have been hospitalized, including one child with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that damages blood vessels in the kidneys.

"One older person in Colorado has died," the CDC statement said.

All affected people carried the same strain of E. coli and reported eating McDonald's Quarter Pounders before developing their symptoms.

While investigators have not yet pinpointed the exact ingredient causing the outbreak, they are focusing on slivered onions and beef patties, both of which have been removed from restaurants in the affected states pending further investigation.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers in some states may be temporarily unavailable, added the CDC.

The agency advised those who consumed a Quarter Pounder and developed symptoms of E. coli poisoning, such as diarrhea, a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9°C), and vomiting, to seek medical attention.

Symptoms typically begin three to four days after exposure, and most individuals recover within five to seven days without treatment. However, some cases can become severe and require hospitalization.

McDonalds, food poisoning, e.coli,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

    Erdoğan holds security summit after Ankara terror attack

  2. France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

    France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

  3. CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

    CHP leader cuts short southeast tour after Ankara attack

  4. Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

    Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

  5. Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93

    Ex-minister Çakmakoğlu dies at 93
Recommended
Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye
Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

Government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025
Turkish banks’ ‘compelling potential drawing foreign investors’

Turkish banks’ ‘compelling potential drawing foreign investors’
Aselsan inks agreements worth over $95 million with Baykar

Aselsan inks agreements worth over $95 million with Baykar
World Bank aims to double agribusiness commitment

World Bank aims to double agribusiness commitment

Tesla posts surprise $2.2 bln net profit in third-quarter

Tesla posts surprise $2.2 bln net profit in third-quarter

TSMC’s chips made for a client ‘end-up with’ Chinese Huawei

TSMC’s chips made for a client ‘end-up with’ Chinese Huawei
WORLD France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

France kicks off Lebanon aid conference with 100-mn-euro pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Oct. 24 his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros ($108-million), as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims.
ECONOMY Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian Yandex seeks to expand its reach in Türkiye

Russian multinational tech firm Yandex plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye to localize its information technology products, expand its reach in the country, construct more infrastructure and accelerate development in the field.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿