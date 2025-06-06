Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

İZMİR

The ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, launched night-time museum visits, allowing tourists to explore the historic site after dark under special lighting.

Located in the Selçuk district of the western province of İzmir, Ephesus dates back to the Neolithic era and offers traces from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, showcasing the rich layers of Anatolian history.

As part of the "night museum" initiative led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the site will now be open to visitors from sunset until midnight, starting June 4.

The project, which aims to attract tourists who prefer the beach during the hot daytime hours, features atmospheric lighting at key locations such as the Celsus Library, Agora Square, Curetes Street, the Temple of Domitian, the ancient theater and the Terrace Houses.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ephesus Museum Director Murat Kaleağasıoğlu said the new initiative was met with strong interest on its first day and will continue through Oct. 1.

“Starting from June 4, night museum visits have officially begun at Ephesus. We welcomed a large number of visitors on the first evening,” Kaleağasıoğlu said. “Tours will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 10 p.m. The site will be closed for night visits on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays due to private allocations.”

Kaleağasıoğlu noted that some 300,000 people visited the site under the night program last year and that they expect that number to grow this year.

“Night visits bring a unique atmosphere to Ephesus,” he said. “We ask our visitors to show extra care and respect for this cultural heritage during their nighttime experience.”