Night irrigation boosts efficiency amid drought in Turkish farms

The implementation of smart farming strategies involving night irrigation and rainwater harvesting techniques to combat agricultural drought has led to enhanced efficiency and increased yields in Turkish farms.

As the impacts of climate change intensify, altering conditions such as extreme heat, meteorological dry spells, agricultural drought and declining crop yields have become pressing issues globally. In the fight against drought in Türkiye, techniques such as night irrigation and rainwater harvesting play a vital role.

Erhan Akça, a professor from Adıyaman University's School of Technical Sciences, sheds light on these water-saving methods, emphasizing their effectiveness in water conservation and increased productivity.

"In the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa's Harran district, a 5,000-acre cotton field implemented night irrigation using the rainwater method. Daytime temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius lead to water evaporation before reaching the plants, making nighttime irrigation more effective at temperatures dropping to 25 degrees Celsius,” he said. “This approach reduced irrigation by 15 percent, while the yield increased by 15 percent, resulting in a water-saving of 150 liters per square meter or 150 tons per hectare.”

Akça emphasizes the fusion of traditional and innovative approaches to fight agricultural drought, highlighting the rich knowledge in Anatolia. He stresses the importance of combining traditional methods with innovative approaches, urging a basin-focused approach and collaboration among all agricultural stakeholders.

Water diplomacy in Türkiye

Additionally, the Turkish Water Institute (SUEN) unveils a five-year strategic plan emphasizing Türkiye's active role in developing water management policies for countries facing water scarcity.

SUEN head Lütfi Akca highlights the changing global view of water, not just as a vital resource but also as a political tool. The plan identifies challenges in transboundary waters among neighboring countries, proposing capacity-building initiatives to address trust deficits and long-term strategies.

Slain journalist Abdi İpekçi commemorated on 45th death anniversary
