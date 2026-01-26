Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

ANKARA

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be in Türkiye on Jan. 26 for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening economic and defense ties between the two nations.

The visit features a high-level meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to review bilateral relations and sign several agreements intended to deepen cooperation, according to Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

Comprehensive exchanges of views on regional and international issues will also take place during the meetings, he said in a social media post on Jan. 26.

The scheduled itinerary includes a roundtable event with prominent business leaders and a dedicated defense-related meeting.

The presidential arrival followed a meeting on Jan. 25 between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. The Turkish ministry shared photos of the Ankara meeting but did not provide specific details.

Türkiye and Nigeria have maintained formal diplomatic relations since 1960, but the partnership has accelerated in recent years. In the first 11 months of 2025, trade volume surpassed $688 million. When energy trade is included, Nigeria stands as Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.