Nigerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Nigeria's LNG carrier, LNG Abuja II, reached Turkey on Aug. 23, according to the latest ship tracking data.

The vessel, which has a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters, left Nigeria's port of Bonny on Aug. 9 and arrived at its final destination, the Marmara Ereğlisi LNG Terminal on Aug. 23 at 03.41 local time.

The ship is currently sailing under the Bermuda flag.